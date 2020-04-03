Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 33,006 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Caesarstone worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caesarstone by 594.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $9.95 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.