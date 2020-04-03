Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 49,100 Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,990 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.27 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.