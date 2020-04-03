Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE FN opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

