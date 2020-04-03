Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

