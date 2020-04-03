Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Harold E. Selick purchased 12,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $6.25 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

