Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,956,861 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

