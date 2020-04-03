Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Global Indemnity worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

GBLI stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Global Indemnity Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

GBLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975 in the last three months. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

