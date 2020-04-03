Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 100,700 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

