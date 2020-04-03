Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Nexa Resources worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEXA. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nexa Resources SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources SA will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

