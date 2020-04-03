Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,747 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 405,920 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Primo Water by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 935,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.