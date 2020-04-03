Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

