Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,900 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.37% of RCI Hospitality worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

