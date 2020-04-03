Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 435,291 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 435,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ArQule were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ArQule by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 355,919 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

