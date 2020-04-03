Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 720,977 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

