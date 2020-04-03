Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,800 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE WOR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.