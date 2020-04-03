Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

