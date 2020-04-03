Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiserv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of FISV opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

