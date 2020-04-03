Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NYSE WY opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,072,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

