Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) recently:

3/20/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – U.S. Silica was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – U.S. Silica was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/28/2020 – U.S. Silica had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

