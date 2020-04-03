Reviewing EHang (EH) and Its Peers

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EHang to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.44% -51.10% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -9.59 EHang Competitors $15.60 billion $841.28 million 4.53

EHang’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EHang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 652 1854 2367 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 152.86%. Given EHang’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EHang rivals beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

