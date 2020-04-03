Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.53% of Richardson Electronics worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RELL stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.56. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

