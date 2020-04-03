Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF stock opened at $329.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19. Roche has a 12-month low of $254.04 and a 12-month high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.