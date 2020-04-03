Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $80.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $81.09, approximately 4,468,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,053,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

