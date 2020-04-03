Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.