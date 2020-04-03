Ryan J. Watts Sells 4,807 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.80. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

