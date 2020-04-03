Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan Sells 2,428 Shares

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $12,916.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RYI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

