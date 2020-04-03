Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.16

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1191229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,650,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.