Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.77 ($116.01).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €79.48 ($92.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.29. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

