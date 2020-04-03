Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

