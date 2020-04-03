Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.25. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

