Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Euronav by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 661,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.55. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

