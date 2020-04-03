Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ANGO opened at $9.83 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

