Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,311 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,168,545. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.01. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

