Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

RPT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

