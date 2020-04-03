Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,631 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iamgold by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iamgold by 1,131.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 134,878 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iamgold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Iamgold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Iamgold stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

