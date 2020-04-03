Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 163,533 shares valued at $894,799. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

