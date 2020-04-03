Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Schneider National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,236,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,620,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after purchasing an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

