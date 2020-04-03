Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

