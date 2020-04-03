Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

HMSY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

