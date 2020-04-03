Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

AKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

