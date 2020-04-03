Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,938,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,458 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,075,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,305 in the last 90 days.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

