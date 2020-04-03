Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP bought a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cision by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cision by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cision by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.