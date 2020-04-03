Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $5.37 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

