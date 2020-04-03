Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

