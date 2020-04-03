Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 580,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

