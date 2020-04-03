Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 688,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 415,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 371,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

