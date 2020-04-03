Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,699 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.07. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

