Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guess? by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

