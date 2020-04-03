Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $269,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.08 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares in the company, valued at $199,680,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,765,468 shares of company stock worth $55,086,972. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

