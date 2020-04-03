Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

